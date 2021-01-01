Stormtech Mens Hooded Beaufort 3-In-1 System Jacket (Waterproof & Breathable) (Black) - M - Also in: S, XL, 2XL

STORMTECH H2X waterproof / breathable outer shell. - Waterproof: 2,000mm. - Breathability: 1,000gsm. - Articulated adjustable hood. - Articulated sleeves. - Detachable hood. - Adjustable hem and cuffs. - External media pocket. - Interior heat reflective mesh. - Embroidery access panel. - Critically seam sealed. - Brush Tricot hand warmer pockets. - Full-length inner stormflap. - Zippered security pocket. - Removable anti-pill polar fleece liner. - Two front chest zippered security pockets with zipper garages and media port. - Size (Chest to fit, ins) - S: 35-38, M: 39-42, L: 43-46, XL: 47-50, 2XL: 50-53. - 165gsm/4.87oz. - 100% Nylon Oxford. - Gender: Men