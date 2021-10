Produced using Belcoro® yarn for a softer feel and cleaner printing process. - Narrow covered zip for enhanced printability. - Double fabric good with single jersey back neck tape and self colored flat drawcord. - Two front pouch pockets. - Waist and cuff rib in Cotton/Lycra® for shape retention. - Weight: 280g/m². - Fabric: 80% Cotton Belcoro® yarn, 20% Polyester. - FRUIT OF THE LOOM - a brand steeped in tradition, offering a comprehensive range of garments. - Gender: Men