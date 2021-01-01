B & C Mens Hooded Sweatshirt / Mens Sweatshirts & Hoodies (Royal) - S - Also in: L, M, XXS, XXL, XL, XS

Lined hood with drawstring & eyelets. - Cuffs and bottom hem in 1x1 rib with elastane. - Front kangaroo pocket with reinforced seams. - Shoulders and armholes with flatlock topstitch. - Modern cut. - Side seams. - Weight: 280g/m². - Fabric: 80% combed Cotton 20% Polyester. - XXS (36: To Fit (ins)). - XS (39: To Fit (ins)). - S (42: To Fit (ins)). - M (44: To Fit (ins)). - L (47: To Fit (ins)). - XL (50: To Fit (ins)). - 2XL (53: To Fit (ins)). - 3XL (56: To Fit (ins)). - B & C - The B & C Collection is based on a desire for all things new, curiosity and fascination for creativity. - Every garment in the collection should evoke a promotion, a campaign, an event or a message, and the creative work lying behind them. - Be inspired. - Gender: Men