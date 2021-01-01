Ariat Men's Hybrid Street Side Western Cowboy Boot,Powder Brown,8.5 D US

WESTERN BOOTS: Combining quality and performance, these cowboy-inspired farm and ranch Hybrid Street Side western boots for men are a contemporary twist on a beloved classic boot style. CUSHIONED COMFORT: Experience all-day stability and underfoot comfort for everyday wear with these men's cowboy boots that are designed with the Ariat's Four Layer Rebound (4LR) technology cushioned footbed and leather lining for added durability. OIL- AND SLIP-RESISTANT: When you need that extra grip and traction, choose these pull-on western boots. These boots are made with a heavy-duty, non-marking Duratread outsole that works well on oily and slippery surfaces. LEATHER CONSTRUCTION: Crafted in full-grain leather, these wide square-toed cowboy western boots are designed with new extreme comfort insole, 1.5” horseman heel, and Goodyear-certified three-quarter welt construction for overall strength and durability of the boot. SCIENCE OF INNOVATION: Ariat excels in advanced technologies to deliver products that outperform in various conditions. Partnering with world-class biomechanical research groups and testing labs, Ariat strives to improve performance, comfort, and durability.