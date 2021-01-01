Spyder Men's Hydro Series Stretch Hybrid Color Block Printed Swim Short, Black/Grey, XX-Large

BOARD SHORTS: Stay active all day in Spyder’s hybrid swim and walking shorts, whether you’re enjoying the lake or by the pool. The Hydro Series Collection is essential for casual wear over the summer. DESIGN: These comfortable swim shorts are designed with mesh lining & quick drying technology for breathability from the beach to boardwalk. The stretch fabric offers a natural range of motion perfect for swimming & surfing. FEATURES: Spyder Hybrid swim trunks feature a side entry and welded pocket as well as back pockets for extra storage. Ensure a perfect fit and enhanced flexibility with its elastic waistband & adjustable drawstring. HIGH QUALITY: Created with durable and high tech fabrics, Spyder provides protection against the sun and color fading with UPF 50+ for a long lasting swimsuit. Choose your favorite color and style! SPYDER: No matter the climate, Spyder is well-known for creating apparel to protect and elevate the performance of athletes. Spyder’s swimwear line translates their trusted knowledge of comfort, breathability & quick drying fabrics.