Regatta Mens Hydroforce 3-Layer Membrane Waterproof Breathable Softshell Jackets (Seal Grey/Black) - XL - Also in: XXL, M, L, S, 3XL

Warm backed woven Softshell XPT waterproof and breathable 3 layer membrane fabric. - Textured ripstop shoulder panels. - Wind resistant membrane fabric. - Polyester mesh lining. - Atl durable water repellent finish. - Inner zip guard. - Foldaway wraparound lined hood with adjuster. - Adjustable cuffs with rubber tabs. - 2 zipped lower and 1 chest pocket. - Inner mobile phone pocket. - Adjustable shockcord hem. - Fabric: See bullets. - S (38: To Fit (ins)). - M (40: To Fit (ins)). - L (42: To Fit (ins)). - XL (44: To Fit (ins)). - 2XL (47: To Fit (ins)). - 3XL (50: To Fit (ins)). - REGATTA Outerwear - a comprehensive range of promotional and corporate clothing suitable for the great outdoors, at surprisingly competitive prices. - Gender: Men