FootJoy Men's Hyperflex BOA 21 Golf Shoes, Blue

Design: Crafted with engineered mesh with Hot Melt yarns for enhanced structure and support BOA® closure system allows for micro adjustability for a perfectly comfortable fit Standard fit across forefoot and instep Full rounded toe character Added toe spring for athletic profile Slightly narrow heel In-Shoe Comfort: Molded high-density EVA FitBed® for comfort and control StratoFoam midsole compound for enhanced comfort Durability & Traction: OptiFlex™ outsole for enhanced range of motion and flex Outsole features Pulsar LP cleats by Softspikes for extra grip