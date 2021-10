Invicta brings us this I-Force watch that emits elegance and class Besides its stylish black leather band and chic 46MM stainless steel case this watch has security features such as the 100 meters 330 feet 10 atm water resistance and mineral crystal that are sure to help protect it The black dial ties everything together and looks wonderful I-Force Collection,Swiss Chronograph Movement,100 Meters / 330 Feet / 10 ATM Water Resistant,46mm Case Diameter,Mineral Crystal