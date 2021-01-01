The ICON Polo - the quintessential Perry Ellis piece. Instantly recognizable, innovative, and above all, versatile. Our signature ICON Polo combines modern performance features with sleek design for an always-appealing option that can play any role. 57% Cotton / 43% Polyester Regular Fit Jersey Fabrication Breathable to Feel Dry and Cool Moisture Wicking To Keep You Fresh Ribbed Collar With Striped Underside Three-Button Placket Forward Shoulder For Better Range of Motion Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Height: 6'1" Waist: 32" Wearing Size Medium | Perry Ellis Men's ICON Polo in Black, Size XL, Cotton/Polyester, Solid