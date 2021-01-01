HUK Men's Icon X Camo Long Sleeve Performance Fishing Shirt, San Sal-Refraction, Small

Huk: Uniting anglers through performance-engineered, technical gear designed to fuel your passion and pursuit no matter when, where or how you fish The Huk ICON X is one of the most popular fishing shirts available | A Performance shirt that not only looks great but is comfortable and built with a durable poly-knit construction SUN PROTECTION: This fishing shirt protects your skin from the sun's harmful rays - Huk added the most advanced sun-blocking +50 UPF materials to their apparel to block both UVA and UVB rays SUPERIOR BREATH-ABILITY: Huk performance shirt includes special fibers that transport sweat away from the skin and synthetic materials that allow air to pass through to create superior breath-ability COOLING TECHNOLOGY: Huk uses I.C.E. (Internal Cooling Element) on the interior of garments to create a strong cooling effect-Endothermic Reaction-that removes heat from the body and absorbs it into the fabric, leaving a cooling effect on the skin