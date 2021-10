With a soft touch, fashion fit and 1x1 ribbed collar. - Also includes a taped neck with a tear out label, tubular body and twin needle sleeves and hem. - Sizes (chest to fit): S (35-37), M (38/40), L (41/43), XL (44/46), XXL (47/49), 3XL (50/52), 4XL (53/55), 5XL (56/58). - Material: 100% ringspun combed cotton. - Heather Gray: 97% cotton, 3% polyester. - All other heathers: 52% cotton, 48% polyester. - Gender: Men