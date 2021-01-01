Coastal Jewelry Men's Imperial Jasper (#26) Stone Stainless Steel Accents Beaded Stretch Bracelet (12mm) Make yourself noticeable with this natural stone bracelet. The bracelet features natural stone beads with antique detailed stainless steel spacer beads. The stones are said to have spiritual wellness and healing properties. The elastic band on the bracelet allows the piece to stretch and contour comfortably around your wrist. The beaded bracelet has an inner circumference of 6.5 inches which is an 7.5 inch length. The width of the bracelet is 1/2 inches and has a total weight of 41 grams. This piece can be worn alone as a statement piece or paired with other accessories to create a unique layered look. The stretch bracelet will become your favorite accessory to wear.