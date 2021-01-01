Features of the Gregory Men's Inertia 15L 3D Hydration Pack Mesh encapsulated ventilated back panel design keeps you cool and dry on the trail Padded hipbelt and shoulder harness with ventilated air mesh for all day comfort Load lifters on shoulder harnesses allow you to adjust the pack Fit to ride close to your back and keep the pack stable Men's and Women's specific hipbelt and shoulder harness designs deliver a tailored, customized Fit experience 3 Liter 3d hydro reservoir included featuring Gregory's proprietary 3D QuickDry soft-molded Technology, integrated drying hanger and anatomical Fit Dedicated hydration sleeve with SpeedClip mounting system. This hanger system allows one-handed, snap-and-go reservoir installation and stabilizes the weight in the center of your back Magnetic sternum strap allows for one handed magnetic buckling of strap and integrated magnetic linkage for the DryLock bite valve Front and side stretch mesh pockets for quick access to water bottles and an extra layer Zippered quick access pocket with padded, soft touch lining for safe and secure storage of valuables Trekking pole attachment system Custom comfort-grip molded zipper pulls Dual side compression straps Weight: 1.2 lbs Fabric Details Base: 420D High Density nylon Lining: 135D High Density embossed polyester Harness/Hipbelt/Lumbar: Perforated EVA foam Chassis support: Supportive Dual Density foam framesheet with perforated EVA top layer