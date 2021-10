Baffin's Inferno Quarter-Zip with Hood Top keeps you warm as you dive into different activities. The high-wicking synthetic fiber keeps you dry, giving you next-to-skin comfort. It also has a merino layer that offers warmth and additional moisture management. The thumbholes at the cuff eliminate exposure in layering, making it great to wear as a baselayer. Features and Benefits Synthetic fiber Compatible with Baffin Apparel layering system Merino layer Quarter zip with hood High-wicking fabric