POC Sports Men's Infinite All Mountain Short - XL - Uranium Black

Features of the POC Sports Men's Infinite All Mountain Short Midweight and Highly durable protective shorts in wind-breaking material Stretch fabric blended with Cordura for extra durability Reinforced in the seat with Highly durable 4-way stretch Nylon with Ripstop Developed for all-weather use and featuring DWR treatment Seam-free gusset enhances saddle comfort and freedom of movement Zipped openings on the tHighs for ventilation Envelope closure pockets keep Items secure Zipped card pocket to the rear Shaped to Fit perfectly with knee pads Velcro adjusters on the waistline make it easy to find the right Fit