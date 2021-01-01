Columbia Men's Infinity Summit™ Double Wall™ Down Hooded Jacket, Large, Columbia Grey

Fit and Design: Regular fit down jacket that is packable into a chest pocket Zippered chest and hand pockets Drawcord adjustable hem Binding at hood and cuff Chin guard for extra protection against the cold Technology: Omni-HEAT™ Infinity advanced thermal reflective will help retain and reflect the heat your own body generates Double Wall™ Enhanced Insulating Construction consists of an extra layer of insulation Insulation: 800 Fill Power Goose Down Insulation, RDS Certified Water resistant fabric Additional Details: Hiking use Center Back Length: 28 in.