Features of the Marmot Men's Innesdale Short Sleeve Shirt Packable, breathable, lightweight, and quick-drying Ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) 30 Nylon for durability Polyester for quick-drying and wicking Durable flat-felled seams Zipper secure right chest pocket Uneven hem with side vents for additional comfort and mobility Fabric Details 72% Nylon, 28% Polyester plain weave 3.0 oz/yd