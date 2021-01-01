Features of the K2 Men's Instrument SnowBoard ICG 10 biax glass with carbon - Increases pop, liveliness, and longevity of the SnowBoard without adding unnecessary rigidity Carbon torque forks - Carbon that extends form the inserts to the contact point allows for an extra responsive and stable ride Bambooyah core - Renewable and stronger than hell - comes with a 5 year Warranty Sintered 4000 base - Absorbs wax easily for relentless glide and unrivaled durability Volume shift - Size down 3-5cm from your normal length SnowBoard Directional camber profile 2x4 Inserts