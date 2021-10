Features of the Under Armour Men's ISO-Chill Shore Break Fill Hoody Loose: Fuller cut for complete comfort UPF 50+ protects your skin from the sun's harmful rays Iso-chill fabric helps disperse body heat, making it feel cool to the touch Full mesh back for enhanced breathability Material wicks sweat and dries fast Generous hood construction for maximum sun coverage and a comfortable Fit Articulated sleeves for unrestricted movement Fabric Details 100% Polyester