Patagonia Men's Isthmus Insulated Jacket, Large, Black

Wind and water resistant, the Patagonia® Isthmus Jacket is the ideal combination of function and protection. Adjustable features allow you to customize the fit while multiple pockets keep your prepared for any adventure. Seal weather out and trap warmth inside with an external and internal storm flap on the zip front closure. Finished with Thermogreen® insulation for added warmth, this sleek style has everything you need this season. FEATURES: Regular fit, hip length with a straight hemline Thermogreen® 100% polyester insulation Removable hood is adjustable and insulated with a laminated visor Elasticized, adjustable cuffs with snap-tab closure Dual-adjust drawcord hem traps warmth inside Center zip front closure with external storm flap with hidden snap Interior storm flap offers extra protection Zipper garage chin guard and brushed jersey-lined collar Left chest internal zip pocket with headphone compatibility Two top-entry pockets with flaps and hidden snap closure Two, lined, side entry zip hand-warming pockets Select discounted colors are past season