Jacquard fabrication weaves a textured grid pattern into this Perry Ellis menâs polo shirt, ensuring it feels as good as it looks. This timeless two-button polo pops with blue back neck tape and regal blue side hem detailing. Back raglan sleeves and open side hems allow for enhanced movement and all-day comfort. 100% Polyester Regular Fit Jacquard Fabrication Offers A Sophisticated And Textured Pattern Ribbed Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Height: 6'1" Waist: 32" Wearing Size Medium | Perry Ellis Men's Jacquard Grid Polo Shirt in Bright White, Size Medium, 100% Polyester, Regular