Lace up a classic skate style redesigned to be environmentally conscious with the new Jameson 2 Eco Skate Shoe from etnies! Minimize your carbon footprint in the skate park with the Jameson 2 Eco Skate Shoe, featuring synthetic textile uppers with breathable mesh lining, lightly padded tongue and collar, recycled open cell PU foam insole, and faux vulcanized cupsole made from recycled rubber for flexible traction. Available online at Journeys.com!