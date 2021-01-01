Calvin Klein Men's Jameson Loafer, Black Leather, 7.5

CALVIN KLEIN is a global lifestyle brand that exemplifies bold, progressive ideals and a seductive, and often minimal, aesthetic. We seek to thrill and inspire our audience while using provocative imagery and striking designs to ignite the senses. STYLE AND DESIGN: Timeless and sophisticated, this dress loafer is crafted with soft leather and contrasting textured upper finished with Calvin Klein branded hardware. Pair with Calvin Klein suiting or embrace dress casual with a sleek denim pairing COMFORT: Flexible construction gives you the freedom to move comfortably. Easy slip on design with cushioned foam insole for comfort and shock absorption. PERFECT FIT: Find the perfect fit with extended size and width offerings; large sizes 14M-16M and wide widths 7W-16W. Imported