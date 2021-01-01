Callaway Men's Jaspe Geometric Print Golf Polo, XL, Black

Fit & Design Classic fit golf polo Stretch fabric for easy movement and a comfortable swing Slightly longer sleeves designed for ease of motion 3-button placket offers easy adjustability Callaway® logo on left sleeve Self-fabric collar for a course-ready look Technology Opti-Dri™ moisture-wicking technology moves sweat away from the skin to keep you dry and comfortable UPF 50+ sun protection against harmful UV rays Cooling technology transfers heat away from the body Additional Details Recommended care: machine wash