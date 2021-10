Sporty polo with front logo and stripe detail is knitted from the mesh jacquard fabric for breathability. Ribbed polo collar Short sleeves Two-button placket Heathered Back logo detail Polyester Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT American fit About 31" from shoulder to hem. Direct Men's - M Active/golf > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. J.Lindberg. Color: Ocean Blue. Size: L.