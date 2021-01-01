Saucony Men's Jazz 81 Shoe - 9.5 - Navy / Silver

The Saucony Men's Jazz 81 Shoe is an original classic built for running. Designed to get you moving on the road, but certainly capable of throwing an old school look to your everyday look. Active or casual, they're always comfortable with a molded EVA sole providing the soft but durable padding for every stride. The Wolverine suede overlay is the strength for the breathable mesh underlay so you can take them from pathway to road with confidence. Features of the Saucony Men's Jazz 81 Shoe Premium Wolverine suede overlay Mesh underlays Original tongue badging from 1981 Upgraded full-cushion sockliner Molded EVA sole that is soft but durable Blown rubber Outsole