Outdoorsy vibes and a fresh floral print are yours with Nike's JDI Floral Windrunner. Chevron design lines pay homage to the 1978 original, and the packable hood easily folds into the collar when the weather warms up. Includes iconic logo embroidery on the sleeve. Ribbing at the hem and cuffs holds the jacket in place. Lightweight nylon fabric includes a mesh lining. Hood packs into the collar and includes an adjustable drawcord. 100% polyester. Imported.