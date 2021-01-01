Tommy Hilfiger Men's Jewelry Round Braided Leather Bracelet Color: Black (Model: 2790331)

MODERN CASUAL: Tommy Hilfiger Men's jewelry. Punch up your casual wardrobe with this braided leather bracelet, featuring a magnet closure and the signature-branded corporate stripe. QUALITY MATERIALS: Ionic plated black steel and black leather bracelet, inner circumference 190 mm. STYLE AND EASE: Easily put on or take off your bracelet with the magnetic closure, ensuring that your bracelet will not fall off. FOR COUNTLESS OCCASIONS: Working, shopping, travel, vacation, holidays, etc. HOW TO CARE: To protect the plating, remove your jewelry prior to hand washing, swimming, exercising, cleaning, and before applying any kind personal body products. Maintain your jewelry’s high shine by avoiding contact with soap, perfume, lotion, makeup, hair & cleaning products.