Get the custom fit you've been looking for with this fine wool JOE Joseph Abboud suit separates coat. Suit separates let you choose pant vest and/or coats separately for just the look and fit you want. Coat: Slim Fit. Two button. Notch lapel. Side vents. Fully lined Pants: Slim Fit. Flat front or Pleated front. Lined to the knee. Unfinished hem to tailor to your measurements Vest: Slim Fit. Five button. Welt pockets. 100% wool front with satin back 100% wool. Dry Clean Only.