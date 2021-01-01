Jordan Mens Jordan Jumpman Flight T-Shirt - Mens Black/Gym Red Size S

Let your dreams of being an MVP take flight in the Jordan Jumpman Flight T-Shirt. Featuring a soft, comfortable cotton construction, this T-shirt keeps you cool and relaxed through intense games. Flaunting graphics that mash together logos and photos of MJ in flight, the Jordan Jumpman Flight T-Shirt lets you channel the spirit of Jordan and fly high during your vertical jumps. Jordan Jumpman Flight T-Shirt features: The all-natural fabric feels soft and breathable. Jordan's standard fit gives an easy and relaxed feel. The ribbed neckband provides a stretchy and snug fit. Machine wash. 100% cotton. Imported.