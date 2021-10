Bring a stylish twist to your running ensemble with the adidas Kaptir Running Shoe. This running sneaker features a breathable upper with sleek details riding on a sculpted midsole, and the ultra-soft cushioning and sock-like fit ensure a relaxed stride through city roads. Features and Benefits Cloudfoam EVA, cushioned midsole OrthoLite® anti-microbial and moisture-wicking insole Breathable knit mesh upper Ultra-soft cushioning and a sock-like fit Textile lining TPU heel counter Rubber outsole