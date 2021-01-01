Rab Men's Khroma Kinetic Jacket - Large - Deep Ink

Features of the Rab Men's Khroma Kinetic Jacket New woven Proflex fabric providing outstanding breathability, stretch and flexibility Ski helmet compatible hood with 2 way adjustment YKK AquaGuard vislon front zip with internal storm flap 2 External 'venting' napoleon pockets using YKK Aquaguard zips Designated ski specific pockets Through flow ventilation system Fully adjustable cuffs and hem for ultimate Fit Fabric Details Fabric: 20D Stretch woven nylon 3 layer with DWR, 149g/m2; HH: 30,000mm and MVTR: 25,000 g/m2/24 hrs