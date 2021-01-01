Andrew Marc Men's Kincaid Faux Fur-Trim Hooded Jacket - Ink - Size L

The heritage-inspired down-filled jacket is made from a water-resistant, resin-coated fabric to keep you protected and dry. It also features a quilted removable bib lined with faux fur at the hood for added warmth. Attached hood Long sleeves Zip with concealed snap placket Chest slip pockets Waist flap pockets Lined Trim 1: Faux fur inner hood Trim 2: Acrylic/polyester Fill: Down/waterfowl feathers Cotton Fur type: Faux. Direct Men's - M Outerwear > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Andrew Marc. Color: Ink. Size: L.