Rab Men's Kinetic Plus Jacket - Small - Ink

The Rab Men's Kinetic Plus Jacket is a waterproof Softshell for staying active and moving fast in the mountains. Stretchy and breathable, Proflex; won't restrict movement as you climb, hike and explore your way to the top. Not only that, the flexible membrane will keep you dry when the unexpected rain or Snow starts to fall. The weather may change throughout the day, but you won't have to change your coat. Unless you get too hot, then just stuff it in your pack. Features of the Rab Men's Kinetic Plus Jacket Proflex stretchy, breathable and Highly weather resistant fabric allowing superb freedom of movement Breathable membrane and taped seams for water resistance High gauge wicking lining Close-Fitting stretch-on hood with laminated and stiffened peak 1-way YKK AquaGuard VISLON front zip YKK AquaGuard A-line pockets Velcro adjustable cuffs Stitch-free hem and cuffs for comfort