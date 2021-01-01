B & C Mens King Crew Neck Sweater (Heather Gray) - 2XL - Also in: L, 4XL, M, 3XL, XL

Elegant, luxurious & comfortable Crew Neck sweatshirt. - Side seamed style ensures the best fit and a masculine silhouette. - Identical colors (20) for men and women for a perfect duo. - 8 sizes - XS to 4XL. - Qualitative long-lasting necktape. - Single Jersey halfmoon in the back for premium look and extra durability. - Ultimate printing surface thanks to its ultrasoft 100% combed cotton-faced fabric (B & C PST technology). - Very smooth, soft and even surface for perfect printing results. - Tested and approved for all printing techniques applicable on cotton. - Folded in box to ease the decoration process. - Made of 80% ring-spun combed cotton /20% Polyester. - STANDARD100 by OEKO-TEX® certification for the best comfort of your skin. - Ultrasoft peached feel 100% cotton-faced fabric with ultimate printing surface. - Brushed inside for a perfect warm and cosy premium feel. - Truly durable and ultracomfortable thanks to B & C PST technology and its polyester filament. - Also available in ladies sizes code WW01Q. - Gender: Men