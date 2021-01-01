From obermeyer
Obermeyer Men's Kodiak Jacket - Large - Admiral
Features of the Obermeyer Men's Kodiak Jacket YKK AquaGuard zippers 2-Way front zipper Recco reflector CZV - Control Zone Ventilation Mesh gussets Fully seam sealed Full-Motion Fusion Fit 2-Way adjustable hood Removable hood Helmet compatible hood Quick slide hood attachment Adjustable cuffs Thumbhole inner cuffs Snap-Away water-resistant powderskirt Powderskirt with stretch panel Detachable, scratch-free goggle cloth Adjustable hem Breathing vents Zipper chest pockets Zipper handwarmer pockets Flap pockets Lumbar pocket Zipper pass pocket Interior electronics pockets Interior goggle pocket Interior stash pockets Full stretch lining Key keeper Accessory ring Cord routing guide Fleece chin warmer Interior windguard Bonded construction 3D mesh lining inserts Fleece lined collar Decorative tape detail Fabric Details HydroBlock Elite 100% Polyester plain weave 2-Way stretch HydroBlock elite 85% Nylon, 15% Elastane twill weave 4-way stretch Insulation: PrimaLoft black eco 60gm