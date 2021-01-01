Men's Nunn Bush Kore City Walk Slip On Sneaker

Keep it comfortably casual with the Nunn Bush Kore City Walk Slip On Sneaker. Features and Benefits Part of the Kore City Walk Collection Kore Technology Midsole created from lightweight, walkable EVA and provides athletic-inspired comfort and shock absorption Rolling impact zone on heel transitions the momentum of each step to help create comfortable walking cycle Lightweight EVA rubber dual-density outsole created from slip-resistant, rubber tread pattern for traction and durability SMARTSCENT Footbed Technology EVA footbed with soft gel heel pod Twin gore panels Mesh lining offers breathable comfort