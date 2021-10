Go Kyrielicious in this comfortable Nike Kyrie Max 90 WT S/S T-Shirt. Like Kyrie's smooth handling of the ball, this T-shirt gives you a smooth feel with its heavyweight cotton fabric and elevated Swoosh design graphics. Nike Kyrie Max 90 WT S/S T-Shirt features: Heavyweight cotton fabric makes it comfortable. Dropped shoulder, long sleeves, and a roomy fit offer a casual look. “KI" details and elevated Swoosh design refer to Kyrie's signature line. 100% cotton. Imported.