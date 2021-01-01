Columbia Men's Lake 22 Hybrid Down Jacket - Small - Olive Green Heather/Olive Green

The Columbia Men's Lake 22 Hybrid Down Jacket is a lightweight puffer jacket for cool to cold weather. Featuring 650 fill power down at the core with soft shell at the sleeves. Light, warm, but not overdoing it so you can enjoy a little bit of exertion out on the trails. Features of the Columbia Men's Lake 22 Hybrid Down Jacket Heat Seal Construction Water resistant fabric Comfort stretch RDS Certified 650 fill power down Insulation Binding at hem, collar, and cuff Chin guard Zippered hand pockets Fabric Details Shell 1: 100% Polyester Shell 2: 91% Polyester, 9% Elastane