From legendary whitetails

Legendary Whitetails Men's Lakeside Swim Trunks, Big Game Rapids, 3X-Large

$34.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

GREAT STYLE: Choose 1 or all 3 great camo patterns - Big Game Camo, Mossy Oak Bottomland, or our unique Americana patriotic camo SECURE WAIST: Avoid embarrassment in the pool with the front drawstring tie and comfortable elastic waistband FULLY LINED: Comfortable mesh interior keeps your guys in place FUNCTIONAL POCKET: Rear pocket is secured with hook and loop closure and drain holes ❤️ 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: Designed in the USA, Legendary Whitetails is an American small business. We take pride in all our products. Love it or send it back!

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com