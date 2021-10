It's all about the crossroads of comfort & style when it comes to this exclusive Blue&Cream Private Label Crewneck Long Sleeve. Get yours now, and stay Lampin', from the Hamptons all way to LA! - Color: Black- 100% Cotton - Made in Mexico - Machine Wash Cold * Model is 6'1 wearing a size L | Men's Blue&Cream Lamptons T-Shirt in Black, Size 2XL