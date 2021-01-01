Skechers Men's Larson Quartz Casual Sports Silicone Digital Watch, Color: Black (Model: SR1077)

Skechers is a global athletic lifestyle brand for all. Skechers watches are designed with fashion and versatility in mind, ranging from products for your everyday on-the-go pace of life to true performance geared products when you want to break a sweat. Keep time in style with the sporty Skechers Larson watch, featuring a silicone case, silicone strap and digital display. Case size: 44mm; Band size: 24mm; digital movement with negative digital display; imported Rectangle silicone case; black silicone band Water resistant to 50m (165ft): suitable for short periods of recreational swimming and showering, but not diving or snorkeling; 5ATM