TISSOT Men's Le Loche Swiss Automatic Watch, 39mm in 000 at Nordstrom Rack

The new Tissot Le Locle Regulateur is inspired by the timekeeping control used in the earlier centuries. The name Le Locle seems to be a reliable ingredient of success. As well as being the name of Tissot's home and heritage, nestled in the Swiss Jura Mountains, it is the name of a hugely popular automatic watch family. This beautiful and sophisticated watch would appeal to those timing traditionalists who appreciate history on their wrist. The watch features a seconds counter sub dial as well as a hour counter sub dial with the minute hand in the center of the dial. Tradition timekeeping meets modern design. . Style #: T0064281605802. Series: Le Locle. Gender: Men's. Case Material: Stainless steel. Dial Color: Black with date window. Hands: Luminous silver-tone. Markers: Silver-tone indices and Roman numerals. Strap Material: Croc embossed leather. Closure: Butterfly clasp with push-button safety. Movement: Swiss automatic. Crystal: Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal. Case Diameter: 39mm. Water Resistance: 30 m / 100 ft / 3 bar. Strap Length: 19mm. Automatic. Made in Switzerland