With insight from Puma's latest creative collaborator and global ambassador, Big Sean, the Puma Leadcat shows off sports-inspired luxury. It's comfortable, easy to wear, and stands out with Big Sean's signature logo at the heel. PUMA Leadcat Slide features: Molded footbed for soft comfort. Padded, premium sued strap is comfortable and doesn't rub. Firm EVA outsole gives you grip and durability.