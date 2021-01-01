Men's Leaf Print Slim Fit Stretch Poplin Short Sleeve Button-Down Shirt - Goodfellow & Co Sage/Leaf XL, Green/Leaf

Channel an easygoing vibe that pairs seamlessly with a variety of looks with the Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Poplin Button-Down Shirt from Goodfellow and Co.™ Made from a soft and stretchy fabric, this poplin button-down shirt ensures comfy wear with short sleeves and a longer fit with a curved hem. The collared button-down shirt comes in a variety of different patterns in a range of colors, and the button-down front allows for easy pairing and layering options. Simply tuck this short-sleeve button-down shirt into chinos with Oxfords for a dressier look, or wear it unbuttoned over a short-sleeve tee and jeans for more relaxed style. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Size: XL. Color: Sage/Leaf. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton.