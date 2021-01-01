Men's Leather Belt with Stitch - Goodfellow & Co Tan XL

Create a sharp and put-together look any day of the week with this Tan Leather Belt with Stitch from Goodfellow and Co™. Featuring a textured exterior with a shiny metal buckle, this tan leather belt lends a classic flair to your looks. The border stitching adds an extra boost of style, while the neutral color allows for easy pairing with both casual and dressy ensembles for versatile styling options. Whether worn with your everyday jeans and T-shirts or paired with chinos and a button-down shirt, you'll love the versatile styling options this belt brings to your wardrobe. Size: XL. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.