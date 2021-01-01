A crisp tri-panelled shirt design-Navy blue, white striped fabric and shiny gold. An ensemble created with a casual straight cut shorts and a leather shoes or having to wear the shirt as a shacket. A shirt starting of with Navy blue collar to shoulder panel, following with white stripe fabric until mid torso to finishing the U-cut shirt with a golden fabric, in well finished cuffed sleeve and white buttons. Machine wash according to instructions on care label Men's Navy Leather Dalston Tri Panelled Shirt Large MORGAN.M