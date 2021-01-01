Our take on the iconic Harness Boot features a 40mm stacked heel, an exaggerated shaft, a cowboy-esque harness with raw metal accents and an exposed inner zip. Crafted using the finest Italian calf leather, both inside and out from our perfected almond toe last with Blake Stitch construction. - Full matte black leather upper Blake Stitched Almond toe Black tonal stacked chunky Cuban heel Harness strap with antique silver metal rings, studs & buttons Side snap button closure Abrasion resistant, water repellent Thunit sole Antique silver zip closure Black leather lining with debossed OTHER logo Comes in matte black box with black tissue Upper: 100% Leather Lining: Leather Sole: Thunit Hand Made in Portugal Men's Black Leather Harness Boot - Matte Shoes 8 UK Other