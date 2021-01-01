Constructed from premium full grain leather, the Irwin Chelsea boot sits on a sporty rubber outsole, ensuring a pleasant stride and an elegant look. The red streak on the rear end of the boot provides a delightful contrast from the boot's black leather base, while the elastic side panel makes for an easy entrance. Notes: - Full Grain Leather - Elastic Insert - Rubber Outsole Perfectly Designed For Style & Comfort. Right from the initial design sketch phase, our shoes have been tailored to possess a sartorial elegance, and a supreme level of comfort. Our intricately detailed uppers, which have been fabricated using only top-quality materials, are combined with a flexible sporty outsole to ensure our shoes provide you with a chic look and an underlay of comfort to compliment your smart-casual dress code. Men's Black Leather Irwin Shoes 10 UK Flexers