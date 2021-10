Mixed Tweed and Stripe Uppers sourced from Abraham Moon & Sons on our standard Square Toe / Slim Fit last. In-socks feature black quilted satin and leather inner linings with tonal embossed 'Donhall & Bell' logo stamp. Outsole is polished black leather. Use protective spray before use. Men's Green Leather Jermyn Templeton Shoes 8 UK Donhall & Bell